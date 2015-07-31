News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Contract Talks 'Not A Distraction' For Trent Williams

Jul 31, 2015 at 06:03 AM
trent_williams_tc_practice_615_255.JPG

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Trent Williams is due for an extension, but as talks are ongoing he's fully focused on football.

Trent Williams said in May that his desire to start and finish his career with the Washington Redskins is a "no-brainer."

Top 10 Of 2014: Trent Williams

A countdown of the top-10 images of tackle Trent Williams during the 2014 season.

No Title
1 / 10
No Title
2 / 10
No Title
3 / 10
No Title
4 / 10
No Title
5 / 10
No Title
6 / 10
No Title
7 / 10
No Title
8 / 10
No Title
9 / 10
No Title
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

That belief still holds true with training camp underway at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va., as the three-time Pro Bowler reiterated his interest in new contract terms as he enters the last year of his rookie deal.

"It's not a distraction," Williams said Thursday, per The Washington Times. "I don't even think about it. If it gets done, it gets done. If not, it won't get done. I've still got one year to play on this contract and I'm going to go out here and give it my all. That's all that matters."

Performance certainly hasn't been an issue for the Oklahoma product over the years, as he's been selected for three straight Pro Bowls and has been a mainstay on the "NFL Top 100 Players" list.

And even with struggles across the offensive line plaguing the unit in recent seasons, Williams has still held his own against the best pass rushers in the NFL.

During one of his press conferences earlier this week, Redskins head coach said Williams' camp and the team are "in talks right now."

"That's Bruce [Allen] and Scot [McCloughan] working with him and his agent," Gruden said. "Whatever happens happens, but we expect Trent to be full go. I saw him out there running today and he looked like a gazelle. He is in great shape, man, and great spirits. He's going to work hard no matter what the contract situation is, I know it. We'll let that work out."

Would Williams attempt to test free agency, though?

He would, after all, command tons of attention.

"It's a toss-up, you know?" Williams said. "Everybody wants to hit the open market, especially in their prime, you know? I just really can't see another team being a fit for me the way Washington is. Of course, I'd like to get a deal done, but the open market has been good to players also."

Gruden said Williams is "as good as anybody in the league" and remains a focal point for the offense as they look to keep the quarterback upright this season and create sizable gaps for the running game.

"You have to have more than one [tackle] and Trent's a great one to have, and we have got to make sure we develop all the ones in case something happens to them," Gruden said. "We feel good about Trent obviously as the left tackle."

RELATED LINKS:
-- Trent Williams' Desire To Remain A Redskins 'No-Brainer'
-- Jackson, Williams' Named To 'NFL Top 100' List

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising