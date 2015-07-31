Contract Talks 'Not A Distraction' For Trent Williams

That belief still holds true with training camp underway at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va., as the three-time Pro Bowler reiterated his interest in new contract terms as he enters the last year of his rookie deal.

"It's not a distraction," Williams said Thursday, per The Washington Times. "I don't even think about it. If it gets done, it gets done. If not, it won't get done. I've still got one year to play on this contract and I'm going to go out here and give it my all. That's all that matters."

Performance certainly hasn't been an issue for the Oklahoma product over the years, as he's been selected for three straight Pro Bowls and has been a mainstay on the "NFL Top 100 Players" list.

And even with struggles across the offensive line plaguing the unit in recent seasons, Williams has still held his own against the best pass rushers in the NFL.

During one of his press conferences earlier this week, Redskins head coach said Williams' camp and the team are "in talks right now."

"That's Bruce [Allen] and Scot [McCloughan] working with him and his agent," Gruden said. "Whatever happens happens, but we expect Trent to be full go. I saw him out there running today and he looked like a gazelle. He is in great shape, man, and great spirits. He's going to work hard no matter what the contract situation is, I know it. We'll let that work out."

Would Williams attempt to test free agency, though?

He would, after all, command tons of attention.

"It's a toss-up, you know?" Williams said. "Everybody wants to hit the open market, especially in their prime, you know? I just really can't see another team being a fit for me the way Washington is. Of course, I'd like to get a deal done, but the open market has been good to players also."

Gruden said Williams is "as good as anybody in the league" and remains a focal point for the offense as they look to keep the quarterback upright this season and create sizable gaps for the running game.

"You have to have more than one [tackle] and Trent's a great one to have, and we have got to make sure we develop all the ones in case something happens to them," Gruden said. "We feel good about Trent obviously as the left tackle."

.

.