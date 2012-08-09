News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Crawford Shines On Defense, Special Teams

Aug 09, 2012 at 04:58 PM
Crawford_Richard.jpg


Richard Crawford admitted he was nervous when he first took the field Thursday night in the Redskins' 2012 preseason opener against the host Buffalo Bills.

But the rookie defensive back -- the Redskins' seventh-round selection in April's NFL Draft -- quickly ridded himself of any jitters in his first play from scrimmage, a cornerback blitz that sent Crawford hurdling toward the Buffalo quarterback.

"First play of the game, I had a blitz, so I was kind of nervous with that big [offensive] tackle," Crawford, an SMU product, told reporters after the game. "It's just good to get the nerves out."

But it was what Crawford did after that play -- both on defense and on as a punt returner -- that raised eyebrows Thursday night at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

With 42 seconds left in the first half, Buffalo quarterback Tyler Thigpen tried to find wide receiver T.J. Graham along the sideline with a fade route, but Crawford—playing deep as part of the Cover 3 defense—picked off the underthrown Thigpen pass with an athletic, over-the-shoulder catch.

"I was surprised he threw it," Crawford said. "I just made sure I caught the ball."

After he caught the ball, however, Crawford admitted he had a bit of a rookie moment.

"I don't know what I did," Crawford said with a smile. "I kind of had a brainfart and just ran the other way."

Crawford didn't look like a rookie when he got his chances to return punts, returning three punts for 42 yards (14 yards per return), highlighted by a 17-yard scamper in the third quarter.

"I actually do a pretty good job of looking downfield before I get the return, kind of feeling who's around me," Crawford said. "I knew I had room to get the ball. The punt returner's rule: always make the first guy miss and make something happen, and that's what I did."

Crawford is one among 15 cornerbacks and safeties listed on the Redskins' roster that are trying to make the 53-man roster this preseason.

He took a step forward in achieving that goal Thursday night.

"You've got to play well every time you're out there -- especially a guy like me, a seventh-rounder," Crawford said. "I'm just trying improve and learn from [DeAngelo Hall], Josh [Wilson], [Cedric Griffin], anybody I can -- even Brandon [Banks] with the returns.

"Any way I can learn and get better, I will."

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising