D.J. Williams Returning To Arkansas Morning Show

Sep 08, 2015 at 03:57 AM

Nothing has been ordinary in the career path of D.J. Williams.

This past Saturday, the tight end, along with 22 other players, learned he hadn't the Redskins final 53-man roster, signing an injury settlement and temporarily ending his chance to play in the NFL again.

But while many young players will ponder their next moves this week hoping to garner the attention of other teams or potentially give up on their dreams altogether, Williams is returning to his previous job as a morning show host for a local Arkansas television station. 

You could call it a safety net, though the gig, which highlights Williams' outgoing TV personality, seems more like a second passion. 

Williams played in two preseason games for the Redskins but didn't catch a pass, used mostly as a blocking tight end. 

During his senior year, Williams, who attended Arkansas, won the John Mackey Award for most outstanding tight end in college football. 

All that being said, his news team seems excited to have him back on the show. 

