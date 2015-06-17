Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend

RELATED LINKS:–Dale Earnhardt Jr. Celebrates One-Year Twitterversary
Congrats are in order for NASCAR driver and diehard Washington Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr., as his longtime girlfriend Amy Reimann announced their engagement on Twitter early this morning after four years of dating.
Shortly after, Junior – who has won NASCAR's most popular driver award 11 times – shared his own thoughts.
During an interview in February before the Daytona 500, Earnhardt Jr. said that they were getting asked "all the time" about when they were getting engaged.
Now they have their answer.
"The people we interact with on Twitter are (asking), 'When are you going to do it? Pop the question already!'" Earnhardt Jr. told NBCSports.com. "(Reimann) gets it more than I do. People telling her I need to put a ring on it and do all those things. We hear all the time, plus when I turned 40 (last October), it really ramped up. People were like, 'Man, your time is running out. Amy's a good girl. What are you waiting for?'"
Earnhardt Jr. is currently fourth in points through 15 races.
