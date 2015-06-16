Dallas Stars Forward Tyler Seguin Wears Redskins Hat In Enemy Territory

Players are still big hockey fans. Just like it better when we're playing & not on a couch @tseguinofficial #TBLvsCHI pic.twitter.com/K9yD4U21xr — ESPN NHL coverage (@ESPN_NHL) June 16, 2015

When in the rival's territory, wear a Washington Redskins hat.

That's what Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin did last night.

Seguin took over ESPN NHL's Twitter account last night to live tweet Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before the start of the third period, Seguin tweeted out a picture of him sitting on the couch watching the game. And, of course, he was wearing a Redskins hat.

While we're not sure if he's a fan or not, it's still always great to see Redskins gear in Dallas.

