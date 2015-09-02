Darrel Young Shows Off Award, Dedicates It To Niles Paul, Silas Redd Jr.

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to “like” the Redskins’ Official Facebook page.

This one is for you Niles and Silas.

Earlier today at the 54th annual Washington Redskins Welcome Home Luncheon, benefitting the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and the Alumni Association, fullback Darrel Young was announced as the team's 2014 Community Man of the Year.

While Young appeared in a team-high 35 community events last year, Niles Paul (29) and Silas Redd Jr. (nine) also were seen helping out those in need in the Washington, D.C., area.

But with Paul and Redd Jr. out for the year, Young wrote on Twitter that he is dedicating this season to them.

Football is family.

