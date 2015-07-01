DeAngelo Hall Making Appearance On NFL Network Wednesday

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Cornerback DeAngelo Hall is making another appearance on television tonight.

This time, he won't be talking about some college players, like he did in February at the NFL Combine, he'll be commenting on some of the best players in the NFL on NFL Network's Top 100 Show.

Starting at 10 p.m., he'll be a guest panelist reacting to some the final players announced on the list (remember, Ryan Kerrigan, DeSean Jackson and Trent Williams already made it!).

Any guesses on what colored suit he'll sport?

