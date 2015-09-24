DeAngelo Hall Recalls 2004 Draft With Eli Manning

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Twelve years after the picks were made and the 2004 NFL Draft remains one of the better classes of recent memory.

You had Sean Taylor at the fifth pick for the Redskins, perennial Pro Bowler Larry Fitzgerald going to the Cardinals and both DeAngelo Hall and Eli Manning going to the Falcons and Chargers respectively.

Manning, of course, would quickly be traded to the Giants while Hall would eventually have a brief stint with the Raiders before suiting up for the Redskins starting in 2008.

With Manning wanting to the move the ball in chunks and Hall wanting to prevent him from doing so, "it's always a battle."

"Eli is one of the better quarterbacks in this league," Hall said. "I think at some point he'll be in Canton. Anytime you can bring home hardware, you're definitely on that short list. I got drafted, Eli was sitting in New York with me. To kind of watch our two careers over the years, it's been fun going against him."

While Manning has gotten the Redskins' number a few times, Hall is confident that that won't happen this time around.

"Hopefully I can get a couple of more wins under my belt," he said. "I like my chances with this group in the locker room."

