DeAngelo Hall Reps Ali Krieger, U.S. Women's Soccer Team

Maybe the U.S. Women's Soccer team doesn't have the same must-watch cultural footprint as the men's team did during last year's World Cup, but don't tell the Redskins that.

Already we've seen quarterback Robert Griffin III sport a U.S. Women's team jersey, with a customized "Reese's Dad" printed on the back.

And yesterday, anticipating the game versus Nigeria, which the U.S. won 1-0, cornerback DeAngelo Hall threw on his Ali Krieger all-white jersey.

Hall's choice to wear her jersey makes sense. Krieger is a defender and a veteran of the game. She's also battled through an injury and come back to play stronger than ever this season.