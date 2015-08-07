DeAngelo Hall Will Reward Fan Who Returns Cleats With Custom Insoles

RELATED LINKS:
--Prognosis Good For Hall, Jackson
--Faces Of Redskins Training Camp, Week 1
For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.
DeAngelo Hall needs your help, Redskins Nation.
During one of the Redskins' practices earlier this week, Hall gave away his cleats to a young fan.
Now this isn't an uncommon occurance at training camp as the players often give fans their cleats, gloves, towels and other things during the Helmet Walk, but Hall forgot one thing: his custom insoles.
On Friday, Hall was informed that one of his cleats would be returned. The other? Location still unknown.
The three-time Pro Bowler also made one thing clear:
.
.
.