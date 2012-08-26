Defense Game-Plans, Executes Vs. Luck





Quarterback Robert Griffin III wasn't the only Redskins playing for pride yesterday afternoon.

The Redskins defense has been hot and cold this preseason, limited the Bills to a pair of field goals, before giving up 17 in the first half last week against Chicago.

Defensive end Stephen Bowen finished with a sack against Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and was pleased with the unit's performance.

"I think as a defensive unit, we played great ball," he said. "Our defense, we know we're good, if we play like we did this weekend, it's going to be hard for people to beat us."

The third preseason game is typically considered the dress rehearsal game for the regular season. Bowen attributed the success against the Colts to a game-plan that the coaches hadn't implemented in the previous two weeks.

"Last week we didn't game-plan, and it just didn't work out for us," he said, "This week we did and we played great. It's just about consistency."

Bowen's sack was one of two by the starting defense against Luck, joining linebackers Ryan Kerrigan and London Fletcher in the backfield.

Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said after the game that the offense prepared for a Redskins pass rush, but just couldn't find the answer.

"We knew the Redskins' defense was going to bring a ton of pressure, so we have to look at the tape," he said. "He faced quite a few sacks today, which is why we have to go back and take a look at the tape in order to keep him clean."

Luck gave credit to the Redskins front seven credit after the game, and expressed worry that Washington may have found the blueprint for hitting home.

"They brought a lot of good pressure," Luck said. "Good blitzes, I thought."

With only one preseason game remaining on Wednesday, the Redskins starting defense is likely to be rested in preparation for Week 1 vs. the Saints.

Between now and then, defensive captain London Fletcher expects his unit to get fully healthy and continue to improve.

"We've got a lot of talent on defense, a lot of depth at every position," he said. "We have the potential to be a top-five defense, but we are going to have to keep working at it.

"Each week, go out and execute the game plan and try to get better."

