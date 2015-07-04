DeSean Jackson Is Ready For The Fourth Of July. Are You?

RELATED LINKS:
A lot of people have Fourth of July traditions. Some include grilling. Some include parades (check out the Washington Redskins Marching Band today!). Many include shooting off their own fireworks.
That seems to be the case for DeSean Jackson, who stocked up for Saturday with tons of boxes.
He was so excited to share his loot, it seems he posted the picture to Instagram upside down.
No matter.
Home in California, he's probably looking at clear skies to light up the night. Those in the DMV area can only hope the same occurs later today.
How are you celebrating, Redskins Nation?
