DeSean Jackson Unveils New Training Moves

DeSean Jackson is fast. That much we all know, either from his years with the Philadelphia Eagles (sorry for the reminder), and then, of course, his initial season with the Washington Redskins last season, in which he led the league in average yards per reception.

But a lot of guys in the NFL are fast. What sets Jackson apart is that he is also quick.

Like freaky quick.

Need proof? Check out the video Jackson posted to his Instagram account today, in which he shows off five of his newest training moves:

The "1 STEP"

The "HESITATE"

The "QUICC BURST"

The "Play wit' em"

The "RaW talent"

And, of course, Jackson wraps up with "WoRc Up!!"

Check out those shiny white cleats as Jackson goes through his workout. They're literally a blur.

We'll get to see Jackson -- and the QUICC BURST -- up close and personal at training camp in about one month.

Who's ready?

.