 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

DeSean Jackson Will Attend Coin Flip At The Congressional Football Game

Oct 28, 2015 at 09:30 AM
CongressionalFootballGame.jpg

[Photo Credit: WTOP]

RELATED LINKS:--The Hall Of Fame Case For Bobby Beathard
--Why The Specialists Made Practice Jersey Switch

The Congressional Flag Football Game for Charity is tonight. It started organically in 2005 between Members of Congress and the Capitol Police as a way to raise money for families of fallen Capitol Police Officers as well as to express thanks for the Police that protect and serve them each day.

Congressional_football_Game_Poster.jpg

The game has evolved and increased in size, and now also includes former NFL player participants to grow awareness for the Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

Some former Redskins also have had a hand in helping bring the game to reality. Former quarterback and congressman Heath Shuler was instrumental in funding the game and former Redskins linebacker Ken Harvey has continued to coach one of the teams.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, along with his mother, Gayle, will attend the game, which takes place at Watkins Recreational Field in southeast Washington, D.C., where they will walk out for the honorary coin flip.

Former Redskins playing in the game also include John Riggins (an honorary captain) Shawn Springs, Ravin Caldwell, Gary Clark, Tyronne Drakeford, Dion Foxx, Kenny Jenkins as well as Donna Wilkinson from the D.C. Divas.

Preceding the game is an NFL Youth Clinic that will lead up to kick-off at 7:20 p.m. ET.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to take public transportation and tickets are $10 dollars per person to go to charities. 

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.
news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.
news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian. 
news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.
news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen. 
news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player. 
news

Recap: Redskins Players Celebrate Father's Day

With Father's Day on Sunday, here's a look at how some of the Redskins honored the day.
Advertising