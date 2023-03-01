Down in the Commanders athletic training room, history-maker Lindsay Gately loves building relationships, providing team best care 

The further she got into the interview process and the more conversations she had with the Commanders, the more excited Gately got about the prospect of joining Washington's staff.

"I could immediately tell everyone was super welcoming and that they'd be easy to get along with," Gately said. "So, on one hand, I was thinking 'Alright, it might be a little hectic to start midseason,' but the interview process kind of helped confirm that they would be a group that I could fit into right away and that they'd have my back."

What was not at the forefront of her brain when she was eventually offered the job was the thought that news of her hiring might make a little bit of a splash.

"I was certainly aware of which teams had women on their staff and which didn't," Gately said. "But when the press release came out, I was like 'Oh my God, this is actually a bigger deal than I thought it was. This is pretty cool.'"

Washington's first full-time female athletic trainer. Gately did not dwell much on the occasion or get wrapped up in any hoopla. Instead, she got right to work, putting in 12-plus-hour days to deliver the best care possible to Commanders players.

Throughout her time here, she has loved developing rehab plans and learning new, cutting-edge ways to get the best out of the guys. She gets giddy about the expertise, the world-class doctors, with which she gets to collaborate.

Her favorite part though? It is, at its core, what moved her when she was just getting started a decade ago: it's developing relationships by being who you are.

"Presenting the truest version of yourself is so important. In the training room, they're going through hard things or they're bored, and they just end up spending so much time in there. It's a disservice to you, to them, to what we're trying to accomplish to not be yourself," Gately said.