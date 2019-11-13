Dwayne Haskins And The Offense Are Ready For A Blitz-Heavy Jets Defense

Like Haskins, Minshew and Jones are rookies, and they have finished with some of the best passer ratings and quarterback ratings (QBR) against the Jets' defense. In order to make sure Haskins has a similar performance, the offense wants to make sure he is as comfortable as possible.

"He's been around the league for a while," Redskins offensive tackle Morgan Moses said of Williams. "He has his flavors of the week … with certain blitzes that he'll bring early to see if you can pick it up. It's for us guys up front, being that we've played a lot more football than [Haskins], to help him prepare and see the field as well."

The best way for the offensive linemen to help Haskins see the field will be to pick up the Jets' blitzes, regardless of what "flavor" Williams throws at them. The offensive line has played against defenses like the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers that have elite pass rushes, and they have grown used to preparing for challenges up front.

"It's every week, really," said offensive guard Ereck Flowers. "We've been going against some top defenses from Chicago to Eagles to Patriots, and they've all been really good. The coaches do a really good job of preparing us. So it's really just taking the training into the game."