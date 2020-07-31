QBs Coach Ken Zampese Lays Out His Plans For Dwayne Haskins

Zampese already has an idea of what Haskins can do on the field. He saw how quickly Haskins released the ball once he identified the correct read and noticed him executing the same throws "over and over again."

Haskins was at his best in Weeks 14-16, when he completed 67% of his passes while throwing five touchdowns to just one interception. He also had a passer rating of at least 121.3 in two of his last three games.

But anyone can drop back five steps and throw to an out route, Zampese said. What Zampese wants to see is how Haskins memorizes the playbook, fluently reiterates the plays and knows the reads "inside and out."

"I can't wait to hear him speak and fix things and see those wheels turning faster and faster when we get out there."

That's what Zampese loves about coaching young quarterbacks; he gets to mold them from the start of their careers while building a winning mentality.