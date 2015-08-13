EA Sports Releases First Round Of Player Ratings For Madden 16

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

It's good to know ahead of time, right?

EA Sports on Wednesday released player ratings for Madden 16, and, well, you know it's time to start dissecting each guys overall rating along with some of their individual characteristics.

So without further ado, here's where some of the Redskins stand. Also, note that players the team signed during training camp do not appear. This, of course will chance with the next game update.

First Name

Last Name

Position

OVR

Ryan

Kerrigan

LOLB

90

DeSean

Jackson

WR

88

Terrance

Knighton

DT

88

Jason

Hatcher

RE

87

Trent

Williams

LT

87

Darrel

Young

FB

87

Kory

Lichtensteiger

C

86

Chris

Culliver

CB

85

Tress

Way

P

85

Alfred

Morris

HB

84

Pierre

Garcon

WR

83

Stephen

Paea

LE

83

Jordan

Reed

TE

82

Shawn

Lauvao

LG

80

Brandon

Scherff

RT

80

Kai

Forbath

K

78

Robert

Griffin III

QB

78

Chris

Baker

DT

77

DeAngelo

Hall

CB

77

Ricky

Jean Francois

LE

77

Tom

Compton

RT

76

Duke

Ihenacho

SS

76

Jeron

Johnson

SS

76

Trent

Murphy

LOLB

76

Perry

Riley Jr.

MLB

76

Keenan

Robinson

MLB

75

Dashon

Goldson

FS

74

Niles

Paul

TE

74

Andre

Roberts

WR

74

Kirk

Cousins

QB

73

Josh

LeRibeus

LG

73

Colt

McCoy

QB

73

Bashaud

Breeland

CB

72

Kedric

Golston

LE

72

Trenton

Robinson

FS

72

David

Amerson

CB

71

Matt

Jones

HB

71

Spencer

Long

RG

71

Logan

Paulsen

TE

71

Jerrell

Powe

DT

71

Silas

Redd

HB

71

Will

Compton

MLB

70

Jamison

Crowder

WR

70

Adam

Hayward

MLB

70

Morgan

Moses

LT

70

Preston

Smith

ROLB

70

Ty

Nsekhe

RT

69

Chris

Thompson

HB

69

Ryan

Grant

WR

68

Frank

Kearse

RE

67

Bryce

Quigley

RG

67

Justin

Rogers

CB

67

Akeem

Davis

SS

66

Takoby

Cofield

RG

65

DaMon

Cromartie-Smith

SS

65

Tyler

Larsen

C

65

Colin

Lockett

WR

64

Trevardo

Williams

ROLB

64

Kyshoen

Jarrett

FS

63

Jackson

Jeffcoat

LOLB

63

Austin

Reiter

C

63

Arie

Kouandjio

LG

62

Robert

Thomas

DT

62

Martrell

Spaight

MLB

61

Travian

Robertson

RE

60

Evan

Spencer

WR

60

Trey

Williams

HB

60

Je'Ron

Hamm

WR

59

Nick

Sundberg

C

57

