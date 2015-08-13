EA Sports Releases First Round Of Player Ratings For Madden 16

RELATED LINKS:
It's good to know ahead of time, right?
EA Sports on Wednesday released player ratings for Madden 16, and, well, you know it's time to start dissecting each guys overall rating along with some of their individual characteristics.
So without further ado, here's where some of the Redskins stand. Also, note that players the team signed during training camp do not appear. This, of course will chance with the next game update.
First Name
Last Name
Position
OVR
Ryan
Kerrigan
LOLB
90
DeSean
Jackson
WR
88
Terrance
Knighton
DT
88
Jason
Hatcher
RE
87
Trent
Williams
LT
87
Darrel
Young
FB
87
Kory
Lichtensteiger
C
86
Chris
Culliver
CB
85
Tress
Way
P
85
Alfred
Morris
HB
84
Pierre
Garcon
WR
83
Stephen
Paea
LE
83
Jordan
Reed
TE
82
Shawn
Lauvao
LG
80
Brandon
Scherff
RT
80
Kai
Forbath
K
78
Robert
Griffin III
QB
78
Chris
Baker
DT
77
DeAngelo
Hall
CB
77
Ricky
Jean Francois
LE
77
Tom
Compton
RT
76
Duke
Ihenacho
SS
76
Jeron
Johnson
SS
76
Trent
Murphy
LOLB
76
Perry
Riley Jr.
MLB
76
Keenan
Robinson
MLB
75
Dashon
Goldson
FS
74
Niles
Paul
TE
74
Andre
Roberts
WR
74
Kirk
Cousins
QB
73
Josh
LeRibeus
LG
73
Colt
McCoy
QB
73
Bashaud
Breeland
CB
72
Kedric
Golston
LE
72
Trenton
Robinson
FS
72
David
Amerson
CB
71
Matt
Jones
HB
71
Spencer
Long
RG
71
Logan
Paulsen
TE
71
Jerrell
Powe
DT
71
Silas
Redd
HB
71
Will
Compton
MLB
70
Jamison
Crowder
WR
70
Adam
Hayward
MLB
70
Morgan
Moses
LT
70
Preston
Smith
ROLB
70
Ty
Nsekhe
RT
69
Chris
Thompson
HB
69
Ryan
Grant
WR
68
Frank
Kearse
RE
67
Bryce
Quigley
RG
67
Justin
Rogers
CB
67
Akeem
Davis
SS
66
Takoby
Cofield
RG
65
DaMon
Cromartie-Smith
SS
65
Tyler
Larsen
C
65
Colin
Lockett
WR
64
Trevardo
Williams
ROLB
64
Kyshoen
Jarrett
FS
63
Jackson
Jeffcoat
LOLB
63
Austin
Reiter
C
63
Arie
Kouandjio
LG
62
Robert
Thomas
DT
62
Martrell
Spaight
MLB
61
Travian
Robertson
RE
60
Evan
Spencer
WR
60
Trey
Williams
HB
60
Je'Ron
Hamm
WR
59
Nick
Sundberg
C
57
