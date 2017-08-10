EA Sports Releases Players Rating For Redskins In Madden 18

With all 32 NFL teams now deep into preparation for the 2017 season, Monday was a big day for fans of the sport.
EA Sports has officially released player ratings for Madden 18, with tackle Trent Williams (95) checking in as the highest rated Washington Redskins player.
Additionally, tight end Jordan Reed (91) and cornerback Josh Norman (90) have overall ratings of 90 or higher.
So without any further commentary, below are the initial ratings for the Redskins in this year's game. (Please note that some of the team's college free agent signings and a few others aren't part of this unveil, but if they make the active roster they'll be included in future ratings updates.)
- Trent Williams: 95
- Jordan Reed: 91
- Josh Norman: 90
- Ryan Kerrigan: 86
- Brandon Scherff: 86
- Zach Brown: 85
- Morgan Moses: 85
- Kirk Cousins: 85
- D.J. Swearinger: 84
- Mason Foster: 83
- Terrelle Pryor Sr.: 83
- Jamison Crowder: 82
- Trent Murphy: 81
- Su'a Cravens: 80
- Vernon Davis: 80
- DeAngelo Hall: 79
- Tress Way: 79
- Rob Kelley: 78
- Spencer Long: 78
- Will Blackmon: 77
Brian Quick: 77 * Chris Thompson: 77 * Junior Galette: 76 * Preston Smith: 76 * Bashaud Breeland: 75 * Will Compton: 75 * Josh Doctson: 75 * Niles Paul: 75 * Dustin Hopkins: 74 * Ty Nsekhe: 74 * Jonathan Allen: 73 * Ryan Anderson: 73 * Kendall Fuller: 73 * Terrell McClain: 73 * Derek Carrier: 72 * Ziggy Hood: 72 * Samaje Perine: 72 * Quinton Dunbar: 71 * Shawn Lauvao: 71 * Jeremy Sprinkle: 71 * Phil Taylor Sr.: 71 * Stacy McGee: 70 * Fabian Moreau: 70 * Matt Jones: 69 * Montae Nicholson: 68 * Chris Carter: 67 *
Deshazor Everett: 67 * Ryan Grant: 67 * Keith Marshall: 67 * Colt McCoy: 67 * Dashaun Phillips: 67 * Mack Brown: 66 * Matt Ioannidis: 66 * Vinston Painter: 66 * Robert Davis: 65 * Josh Harvey-Clemons: 64 * Matt Hazel: 64 * Joshua Holsey: 64 * Nate Sudfeld: 64 * Maurice Harris: 63 * Arie Kouandjio: 63 * Chase Roullier: 63 * Ronald Patrick: 62 * Martrell Spaight: 62 * Zach Vigil: 62 * Anthony Lanier: 61 * Joey Mbu: 60 * Lynden Trail: 58 * Nick Sundberg: 55 * A.J. Francis: 55