Fabian Moreau Makes Two Big Special Teams Plays In Preseason Debut

The 23-year-old stayed with Janis down the left sideline all the way through to the catch, but he didn't turn his head around quick enough to potentially break up the play.

"I mean, my technique was bad," Moreau admitted. "I got beat. It can't happen. I have to get better."

Still, Moreau showcased some of the skills – particularly his long-range coverage abilities and 4.35 speed – that have the coaching staff intrigued with his potential.

"Fabian, he's a great athlete. I mean, no substitute for speed and he's got it," said Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. "He's a big, physical guy, and I think he's got the talent and skill level to be a great player for us. But we have to get him taught up and let him play."

Moreau will have two more preseason opportunities to get into a better rhythm and hone his skills starting with Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If he continues to make plays like he did against the Packers, the Redskins will have just another playmaking cornerback to turn to on game days.