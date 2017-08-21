News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Fabian Moreau Makes Two Big Special Teams Plays In Preseason Debut

Aug 21, 2017 at 03:25 AM
fabain-moreau-packers-punt-660-350.jpg

Redskins rookie cornerback Fabian Moreau made his preseason debut Saturday night and flashed on special teams while showing some defensive traits that impressed both teammates and coaches.

For the first time since suffering a torn pectoral at UCLA's pro day in March, Washington Redskins rookie cornerback Fabian Moreau was on the field for game action on Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Moreau has been working with the second- and third-team defensive units as he's been eased back into action, but it was his special teams play that stood out in his preseason debut.

After the offense went three-and-out on their opening possession, punter Tress Way lined up to boot a 57-yard punt before Moreau perfectly timed a hit on Packers returner Trevor Davis to jar the ball free from him just seconds after bobbling an attempt to field the ball.

Moreau got around Packers cornerback Kevin King in a hurry before racing down the middle of the field to slide into Davis.

The ball would hit the grass at FedExField before tight end Niles Paul gobbled up the ball at Green Bay's 16-yard line. But Moreau wasn't done just yet.

On Way's next punt, Moreau once again was the first Redskins player down the field, this time halting Davis for a one-yard return.

"That's what I'd like to do," Moreau said. "I like to make plays just anyway I could do it, anyway possible so just go out there, be the first one down there and make a play."

Beyond his pair of impressive special teams plays, Moreau also logged 27 defensive snaps and recorded two tackles.

Moreau showed some signs of needed adjustment, particularly on a 38-yard reception that he allowed between Packers quarterback Brent Hundley and wide receiver Jeff Janis.

First Season With The Redskins: Fabian Moreau

Check out images of cornerback, Fabian Moreau during his first few months with the Washington Redskins.

No Title
1 / 22
No Title
2 / 22
No Title
3 / 22
No Title
4 / 22
No Title
5 / 22
No Title
6 / 22
No Title
7 / 22
No Title
8 / 22
No Title
9 / 22
No Title
10 / 22
No Title
11 / 22
No Title
12 / 22
No Title
13 / 22
No Title
14 / 22
No Title
15 / 22
No Title
16 / 22
No Title
17 / 22
No Title
18 / 22
No Title
19 / 22
No Title
20 / 22
No Title
21 / 22
No Title
22 / 22
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The 23-year-old stayed with Janis down the left sideline all the way through to the catch, but he didn't turn his head around quick enough to potentially break up the play.

"I mean, my technique was bad," Moreau admitted. "I got beat. It can't happen. I have to get better."

Still, Moreau showcased some of the skills – particularly his long-range coverage abilities and 4.35 speed – that have the coaching staff intrigued with his potential.

"Fabian, he's a great athlete. I mean, no substitute for speed and he's got it," said Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. "He's a big, physical guy, and I think he's got the talent and skill level to be a great player for us. But we have to get him taught up and let him play."

Moreau will have two more preseason opportunities to get into a better rhythm and hone his skills starting with Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If he continues to make plays like he did against the Packers, the Redskins will have just another playmaking cornerback to turn to on game days.

"It's no joke what he's putting out there on the field," said cornerback Josh Norman. "Obviously he's going to be a great talent in this league to come. But he's still going to work on some things. We'll get him better each and every day. He's going to work with us. We're going to get him to the level he needs to be."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders-Cowboys Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Instant analysis | Commanders' season ends with 38-10 loss to Cowboys

The Commanders now have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft after ending the season with a 4-13 record.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys Inactives | Week 18

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's Week 17 loss to the 49ers

The Washington Commanders ended 2023 with a home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Here are five takeaways from the 27-10 defeat, presented by Maryland Lottery. 
news

Commanders-49ers Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 27-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Instant analysis | Howell throws two INTs in 27-10 loss to 49ers

The Commanders dropped their seventh consecutive loss -- their longest streak since 2013. 
news

Washington Commanders vs. 49ers Inactives | Week 17

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Commanders-Jets Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 30-28 loss to the New York Jets, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Instant analysis | Commanders struggle in first half, drop sixth straight with 30-28 loss to Jets

All in all, it was an ugly day for the Commanders in a 30-28 defeat, despite Jacoby Brissett relieving Howell in the second half and scoring on three of his five drives.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Jets Inactives | Week 16

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets.
news

Commanders vs. Jets, Week 16 | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's Week 15 loss to the Rams

The Washington Commanders dropped their fifth consecutive game with a 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Here are five takeaways from the defeat, presented by Maryland Lottery. 
Advertising