Fairfax County Publish School system gifted $10K check during SNF vs. Giants

Jan 06, 2023 at 10:55 AM
12182022 NYGvsWAS CS0385
Courtland Sutton/Washington Commanders
ADANE LED RIbbon Board, ADANE Hometown Grant Check Presentation (Courtland Sutton/Washington Commanders)

The Fairfax County Public School system got a big helping hand during the Washington Commanders' Sunday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants.

Thanks to a partnership with Fuel Up to Play 60 and American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), the Commanders hosted 10 guests from the Fairfax County Public School system, including students, a coach, a principal and members of the nutrition/food staff for a $10,000 check presentation.

The money from the check will be separated between the football team's needs and Food Service equipment. In addition to being on the field for the presentation of the check, the 10 guests also received pregame passes, passes to the Merrill Touchdown Club and tickets to the game.

Fuel Up to Play 60, which was co-launched by the NFL and the National Dairy Council, is focused on fueling minds and bodies as well as caring for the planet. The program provides students with tools to lead healthier and happier lives as well as opportunities to be heard and inspire change.

The program also emphasizes healthy eating habits by teaching students about nutritious foods, such as fruits and vegetables, that will help them live better lives and have the energy to be their best every day.

Giving back to the community is just as important to the program. Fuel Up to Play 60 provides students with essential knowledge on where food comes from and how it is made with care for the planet.

ADANE is a staunch believer in helping school districts boost participation in school meals. They emphasize the importance of consuming dairy products, such as milk, cheese and yogurt, that help students get essential nutrients such as protein, calcium, potassium and magnesium. These nutrients have proven to be essential to health and growth in children.

Through their partnership with Fuel Up to Play 60, ADANE is able to help students in nearly 73,000 schools across the country.

Check out the ADANE and Fuel Up to Play 60 websites for more information on how you can help their causes to increase awareness of the health benefits that dairy can provide to kids.

