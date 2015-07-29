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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Fan Reaction: Ryan Kerrigan Agrees To Contract Extension

Jul 29, 2015 at 06:45 AM

Ryan Kerrigan Named To NFL's 'Top 100 List'

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan was named the 78th-best player in the NFL in the NFL Network's "Top 100 Players Of 2015." Take a trip back through Kerrigan's career with the Redskins.

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RELATED LINKS:
--Redskins, Kerrigan Agree To Contract Extension
--Kerrigan Presented Quarterback Club Of Washington's Redskins Player Of The Year Award

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to “like” the Redskins’ Official Facebook page.

The Showstopper isn't leaving Washington any time soon, as the Redskins announce on Wednesday afternoon on the eve of his fifth training camp that Ryan Kerrigan has agreed to a contract extension.

From a young but talented defensive end turned linebacker to a player many consider to be the backbone of the Redskins' defense, Kerrigan has been everything the Redskins and the fans could have dreamed for when he was selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Through his first four seasons, the Purdue product has accumulated 247 tackles with 38 sacks, 16 passes defensed and 15 fumbles forced.

We could go on and on about Kerrigan's outstanding body of work to date, but here's some fan reaction to the news that No. 91 will be with the Redskins for a few more years:

Ryan Kerrigan getting paid..... I idolize that dude and it's nice to see an LB get the money he deserve's — Tristen Burnett (@TB_One7) July 29, 2015

Congrats @RyanKerrigan91 well deserved contract extension true Redskin and looking forward to many more years in B&G #Redskins #HTTR — Zac (@ZsTweetz) July 29, 2015

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