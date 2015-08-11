Fans Of #SkinsCamp: Day 11

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A sweetheart. A gentle giant. A teddy bear. Very loveable. Super, super nice kid. Really, a sweetheart.

There were only so many ways for two former elementary school teachers to describe Redskins tackle Morgan Moses -- one of their students from 15 years ago -- but you get the picture pretty quickly.

Armed with signs that broadcast their love and affection for the offensive lineman, a position that usually doesn't lend itself to "nice guys," Susan Bayne (left) and Dee Thomas (right) believe it's his greatest asset, and certainly was in school.

"We've followed him 15 years," Bayne said.

Bayne taught Moses' third grade class and Thomas was his science teacher in fifth grade at J.G. Hening Elementary School, which coincidentally, or thanks to divine interventional forces, carry the Redskins nickname.

The two of them, who live near Richmond, came last year when Moses was a rookie and Bayne still has the autograph on the sign she brought Tuesday.