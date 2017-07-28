News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Fans of #SkinsCamp: Day 2

Jul 28, 2017 at 07:22 AM
image008.jpg

Every day of training camp, The Redskins Blog will feature a devoted Redskins fan and tell their story.

"Players come and go, fans always stay."

This was the sentiment of loyal Redskins fan Rodney Johnson on the team's second day of training camp. During his more than four decades of fandom, Johnson has never failed to root for the many different players that have suited up in the burgundy and gold.

With his support for the Redskins stemming from a period of residence near RFK Stadium, Johnson has since stood as an unwavering team representative in his family full of rivals.

"Believe it or not, I've got Cowboys and Ravens and Panthers [fans in my family]," he said. "I'm the only Redskin, 24/7."

After years of missing out on the Redskins' trip to Richmond, Va., Johnson was finally able to join Redskins Nation at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center this year.

"I am recently retired," Johnson explained. "Before, I couldn't go to training camp because I was always working. Now I can go to all of them.

"I was here yesterday, I'm going to be here tomorrow, I'm going to be here Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday…"

While Johnson looks forward to making memories at his first full training camp experience, he shared one of his favorite Redskins moments from the past.

"John Riggins, Super Bowl [XVII]," he said. "I called him a bulldozer, because he just ran the defense down, knocked them over, put them flat down. That was the best Super Bowl year. I love it."

