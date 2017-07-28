Fans of #SkinsCamp: Day 2

With his support for the Redskins stemming from a period of residence near RFK Stadium, Johnson has since stood as an unwavering team representative in his family full of rivals.

"Believe it or not, I've got Cowboys and Ravens and Panthers [fans in my family]," he said. "I'm the only Redskin, 24/7."

After years of missing out on the Redskins' trip to Richmond, Va., Johnson was finally able to join Redskins Nation at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center this year.

"I am recently retired," Johnson explained. "Before, I couldn't go to training camp because I was always working. Now I can go to all of them.

"I was here yesterday, I'm going to be here tomorrow, I'm going to be here Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday…"

While Johnson looks forward to making memories at his first full training camp experience, he shared one of his favorite Redskins moments from the past.