Fans Of #SkinsCamp: Day 3

Cousins remembers wide receiver Art Monk the most, and his name is written on the back of his beach chair as a commemoration. Monk's name is one of 18 jerseys that Cousins has hanging in his home, along with Darrell Green, Chris Cooley and John Riggins.

"My favorite players were running backs and wide receivers," he said. "In the winter time, if you're a good quarterback you had to have somebody to get that ball, which was Art Monk. If you needed a first down, you would hit Art Monk. He was not going to drop that ball. He was a tough wide receiver."

Cousins doesn't have the same youthful energy anymore, but still, there he sits, adorned in Redskins gear (including a ring made from a keychain), gazing from afar, planning to come several more days this week to say his hellos and look for an indication of how his team will fare.

You can't tell how well he knows the roster until you ask him. He'll give you an opinion on how the media has treated the Redskins, and how he tries to remain optimistic for another season. He'll also complain that people always ask him about what he does with his spare time ever since he's been retired.

"I keep myself busy. I do a lot of walking," he said assuredly. "I've got a beautiful Redskins bicycle. I painted it the same color as the Redskins. In fact, I might ride here tomorrow."

