Fantasy Spotlight: The Case For Starting Adrian Peterson

The Kicker

Let's look at Peterson's usage first. Prior to Callahan taking over, Peterson averaged 10 carries for 27 yards in four games. Those numbers saw a significant spike after Callahan was announced as the interim head coach; in the past seven games, he has averaged 14 carries for 76 yards.

Additionally, he has either eclipsed or totaled his 108 rushing yards in the first five games of the season in two games. The first time was against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, and the second was against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 when he had 18 rushes for 108 yards.

Peterson has also had his best fantasy numbers this year in the past seven games. Aside from his outing against the Panthers, he has 13.6 points against the Dolphins, 10.3 against the Minnesota Vikings and 13 against the Bills.

Now let's get into the Green Bay Packers defense. Although the unit has done well in the past four games, giving up fewer than 20 points in each of those contests, it has also given up the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this year. Saquan Barkley with the New York Giants was the most-recent rusher to have success; he had 83 rushing yards and 11.5 fantasy points last week.

The Packers rank 25th in stopping the run, and the Redskins are likely to have a run-heavy offensive game plan. And despite Guice having a more productive day in Carolina, Peterson received three more rushes than his younger counterpart.