News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Fantasy Spotlight: The Case For Starting Kicker Dustin Hopkins

Dec 15, 2019 at 11:12 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

HopkinsSpotlight121519

The fantasy playoffs are in full force now, and the competition is getting tougher with each passing round.

For the past month, Redskins.com has been here to help fantasy owners make their way to the championship round by adding Redskins players to their starting lineups.

Last week, we recommended picking up 34-year-old running back Adrian Peterson and starting him against the Green Bay Packers. Those who listened to our sage advice got a big payoff, as Peterson finished with 13.6 points (76 rushing yards and a touchdown).

This week is going to be a little different, though; we're going to make the case for kicker Dustin Hopkins, who has been a big Redskins' contributor throughout the year. That could be the case again this week, so here's why you should pick up and start Hopkins against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Skinny

Hopkins' season has been interesting; the highs have been phenomenal, while the lows have been...not phenomenal. In the first meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles, Hopkins was 2 of 2 on field goals and made three extra points. That was good enough for 11 fantasy points, but he failed to reach that total in the next four weeks combined.

His worst performance, fantasy-wise, came against the San Francisco 49ers in rainy and sloppy conditions. He had -1 points that day, although it is worth noting that the conditions were by far the worst of the year.

Conversely, his best day was three games later against the Detroit Lions. Although rookies Dwayne Haskins Jr. and Terry McLaurin got most of the attention for their performance in the game-winning drive, Hopkins was the true star of the game. He made all four of his field goals and made an extra point, which was good enough for 14 fantasy points.

Hopkins has made 20 of 25 field goals and 12 of 13 extra points this year. According to ESPN.com, he is rostered in 1.1% of leagues.

The Kicker

The Redskins offense is starting to pick up steam, but it has mostly been inconsistent when it comes to scoring touchdowns. However, the unit has regularly gotten in field goal range throughout the year. In fact, Hopkins has attempted at least one field goal in all but two games this year.

Making 20- and 30-yard field goals are all well and good, but the ability to make longer attempts is what makes kickers valuable, both in games and in fantasy leagues. Hopkins hasn't done that much this year, but he does have the ability to do it when it is required. He made a 52-yard field goal last week against the Packers, which was his first of the season. In the five seasons that Hopkins has been with the Redskins, he has made kicks with distances of 54, 53 and 56 yards and has also never dipped below 80% during that span.

Related Links

The Verdict

Many fantasy websites consider Hopkins to be a "risky" option, and there's some credence to that argument. Kickers are largely only as successful as their offenses, and the Redskins offense has struggled at various points this year.

But the offense is starting to look better as the season winds down. While the Redskins have scored 188 points this year, 63 of those have come in the last three games. They even hit a season-high against the Carolina Panthers with 29 points and three touchdowns.

If there was ever a right time to trust this offense, it's now; with Haskins building a rapport with his young receivers, it can only mean good things for the unit and for Hopkins. So pick him up -- he's almost certainly available in your league -- and put Hopkins in the starting lineup. It's a decision that could make you look like a genius.

Related Content

news

Washington Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan, Erikka Resendiz honored in stadium key ceremony at final home game of 2021 season

Resendiz was presented a symbolic stadium key in a special ceremony featuring Washington co-CEO and co-Owner Tanya Snyder, as well as team president Jason Wright, at the team's final game of the season at FedExField.

news

Numbers to know from Washington sweeping the Giants

The Washington Football Team has capped off the 2021 season with a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here are three numbers to know from the Week 18 victory.

news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 18 win

Head coach Ron Rivera and multiple players spoke to the media after the Washington Football Team's 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here a look at what was said during their press conferences.

news

Game Balls | 4 standouts after Washington's season finale win

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, running back Antonio Gibson, safety Bobby McCain and kicker Joey Slye helped lead Washington to a 22-7 win over the New York Giants in the team's season finale. Here's how they played on Sunday afternoon.

news

5 takeaways from Washington securing a season finale win

The 2021 season is over, and the Washington Football Team finishes 7-10 after a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here's a look at some key takeaways from the finale.

news

Washington Football Team vs. Giants inactives, Week 18

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 18 game against the New York Giants.

news

Why Charles Leno decided to stay in Washington

Leno is now Washington's long term answer at left tackle, and a belief in Ron Rivera and the team's direction convinced him to stick with the Burgundy & Gold.

news

Top 10 Quotes | Moments of self-reflection for Taylor Heinicke

The Washington Football Team will have one last game for the 2021 season against the New York Giants on the road at MetLife Stadium. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.

news

3 Keys to Washington getting a win at MetLife Stadium

The Washington Football Team is gearing up for its final game of the 2021 season with a road matchup against the New York Giants. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.

news

Sammis Reyes has made 'leaps and bounds' during rookie season

After spending the past four months on an NFL roster, Reyes can see improvements in every aspect of his game.

news

3 rookies to watch in Washington's final game of the season

Washington's season finale at MetLife Stadium provides a perfect opportunity to give some newer players important reps.

news

Heinicke reflects on 'dream come true' of being a starting quarterback

Heinicke was named the starting quarterback for the first time in his career this season, and while not everything went as planned, he did check off a few goals.

Advertising