Fantasy Spotlight: The Case For Starting Kicker Dustin Hopkins

The fantasy playoffs are in full force now, and the competition is getting tougher with each passing round.

For the past month, Redskins.com has been here to help fantasy owners make their way to the championship round by adding Redskins players to their starting lineups.

Last week, we recommended picking up 34-year-old running back Adrian Peterson and starting him against the Green Bay Packers. Those who listened to our sage advice got a big payoff, as Peterson finished with 13.6 points (76 rushing yards and a touchdown).

This week is going to be a little different, though; we're going to make the case for kicker Dustin Hopkins, who has been a big Redskins' contributor throughout the year. That could be the case again this week, so here's why you should pick up and start Hopkins against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Skinny

Hopkins' season has been interesting; the highs have been phenomenal, while the lows have been...not phenomenal. In the first meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles, Hopkins was 2 of 2 on field goals and made three extra points. That was good enough for 11 fantasy points, but he failed to reach that total in the next four weeks combined.

His worst performance, fantasy-wise, came against the San Francisco 49ers in rainy and sloppy conditions. He had -1 points that day, although it is worth noting that the conditions were by far the worst of the year.

Conversely, his best day was three games later against the Detroit Lions. Although rookies Dwayne Haskins Jr. and Terry McLaurin got most of the attention for their performance in the game-winning drive, Hopkins was the true star of the game. He made all four of his field goals and made an extra point, which was good enough for 14 fantasy points.