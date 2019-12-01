Fantasy Spotlight: The Case For Starting Derrius Guice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's the final week of the fantasy football season before the playoffs begin, and there are plenty of mad scrambles for people to get one last win.

Last week, Redskins.com made a case for putting rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin in your starting lineup. In the Redskins' first home win of the season, the Ohio State product had five receptions for 72 yards, resulting in 7.2 points in standard leagues.

This week, we're taking a look at another young Redskin: running back Derrius Guice. The second-year player has been out for most of the year, but he has played in the last two games and is still available in almost half of ESPN.com leagues. With the playoffs looming, here's why you should make the move to add Guice to your lineup:

The Skinny

Guice has not made the same splash that McLaurin did earlier in the season, and that's because he's barely been on the field over the past two years.

Guice missed all of last season with a torn ACL that he suffered in the preseason. He made a full recovery and made his professional debut in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he tore his meniscus and was subsequently sidelined for the next eight games.

He made his return against the New York Jets in Week 11, and although he only had seven rushes for 24 yard in a 34-17 defeat, he scored his first-career touchdown on a 45-yard screen pass, giving him 12.8 points in the matchup.