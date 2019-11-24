Fantasy Spotlight: The Case For Starting WR Terry McLaurin

The Skinny

Let's start with the stats. McLaurin didn't waste any time in starting off his NFL career in a big way. He had 125 yards and touchdown in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, resulting in 18.5 points in standard leagues. That was the ninth-best performance by a wide receiver and second-best among rookies.

He followed that up by posting 12.2 points against the Dallas Cowboys -- this time catching five balls for 62 yards and a touchdown -- and 13 points against the Chicago Bears. Some quick math puts him at 43.7 points in three weeks, which made him the eighth-best receiver option.

Although McLaurin's targets stayed relatively steady -- he averaged eight through three games -- his production and points took a dip. After averaging 14.6 points in the first three games, the number dropped to 7.2 in the next six. And outside of 22-point outing against the Miami Dolphins, he has only scored above five points in two games since the Monday Night Football game against the Bears.