First Lady Nikki Shares Her Experiences During WRC's 54th Military Appreciation Holiday Tour

Dec 08, 2016 at 02:20 AM
161208_nikki_geico_615_255.jpg

Hey Redskins Nation! This is Nikki checking in from our 54th Military Appreciation Holiday Tour. Being in my first season with the Washington Redskins Cheerleaders, I feel extremely privileged and honored to be a part of such a life-changing experience.

We literally hit the ground running on our tour! After catching some sleep on the plane to Bahrain, it was GO time once we touched down here. Our first visit was with the United States Marine Corps Security Force Company. With this being my first tour, I had no idea what to expect, but I was excited to learn. I was especially excited for our first stop, because my father served in the United States Marine Corps, so in a way it reminds me of family.

Day One of the tour was packed full of information and exploration. Among the many things the ladies and I did with our soldiers included one-on-one hand combat training with the Marines, exploring the gulf seafloor with the Navy aboard the USS Monsoon and spending time in a decompression chamber with the Royal Navy aboard the H.M.S Middleton. I was loving every minute of it! Our last stop of the day was at the K-9 unit, which was perfect because I was starting to miss my dog Moakley back home.

After a day of touring the base, and visiting with the men and women dedicating their lives to our country, I was excited to perform for them...it was showtime! We packed seven dances, singing, crowd competitions and personal introductions into a thirty minute show! Finishing my first tour show was unlike any feeling I have ever felt! I felt a sense of accomplishment after the show, and was honored to be standing next to my amazing teammates and proud to be an American.

I'm thankful for the opportunity to be on this tour, and spend this time with our servicemen and women before the holidays.

Cheers & Go Redskins! HTTR!

Nikki

Thank you to Armed Forces Entertainment for sending the ladies and GEICO Military for sponsoring the tour.

161208_nikki_tour.jpg
161208_nikki_tour_2.jpg
161208_nikki_tour_3.jpg
