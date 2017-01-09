News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Five Faves Of '16: Caught Sleeping

Jan 09, 2017 at 02:41 AM

By: Nicholas Tolisano

The Redskins had a lot of stuff to remember in 2016.

Now that the season has come to a close, the Redskins Blog will select its favorite things from Redskins fans, players, coaches and team personnel over the last 12 months.

We'll continue with our five favorite Redskins caught sleeping moments, an assortment of photos and videos in which Redskins players, namely Anthony Lanier II, caught their teammates napping and posted unflattering photos and videos of them.

1. The Swaggy Z.1

Defensive lineman Chris Baker shows that he can still promote his swag, even when passed out.

2. The Swaggy Z.2

Everybody needs to catch up on some sleep when they travel to London. Chris Baker again was caught napping, but this time by safety DeAngelo Hall and other NFL players. Next time, sleep on the flight, Swaggy.

3. The Shutdown Corner

Rookie Anthony Lanier caught Josh Norman on his sleep cam. While we count sheep in our sleep, Norman counts all the top receivers he has shut down.

4. The Resting Rook

On his way to London, rookie Robert Kelly probably dreamed about scoring his first touchdown in the burgundy and gold and guess what? He made his dreams a reality. Kelley is one of the few players to score their first career TD outside of the US.

5. The Jet Lag

Safeties Duke Ihenacho and Deshazor Everett didn't only catch one, but one, two, three, four and five. The boys looked tired after a long trip from D.C. to London. The safeties wanted to have a little fun with their fellow DBs who passed out early, which included a "wet willy" from Everett.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

