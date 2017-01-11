Five Faves Of '16: Postgame Photos

After the Redskins defeated the Eagles for their fourth consecutive victory, head coach Jay Gruden began to give his standard postgame speech, congratulating his men on a job well done climbing out of an 0-2 hole. Feeling the excitement in the room, defensive end Ricky Jean Francois and tight end Vernon Davis picked up Gruden and held him over their shoulders. All you need to do is look at punter Tress Way's reaction in the back corner to understand the surprise in the room.