Five Faves Of '16: Redskins Instagrams

Jan 07, 2017 at 05:56 AM

Family, always. #HTTR

The Redskins had a lot of stuff to remember in 2016.

Now that the season has come to a close, the Redskins Blog will select its favorite things from Redskins fans, players, coaches and team personnel over the last 12 months.

We'll continue with our five favorite Redskins Instagrams.

1. The Gang Tackle

Caption: "You gon' make me call my bros for assistance."

The Redskins defeated the Packers handily just before Thanksgiving, largely because the defense stepped up to shut down Aaron Rodgers and, what was for the time being, an ailing Green Bay offense. This was really a team effort, as seen here, when running back Ty Montgomery was gobbled up by defenders, or should we say "bros."

You gon' make me call my bros for assistance. #HTTR #GBvsWAS

2. The Preston Celebration

Caption: "Haters: 'Preston Smith just isn't that good this year.' Us:      "

Taking stock of the narrative surrounding second-year linebacker Preston Smith – that the Mississippi State product was having a bit of a sophomore slump – the 2015 second-round draft pick came up with a huge interception against the Vikings to help ensure victory and quell that negative talk. You can't beat that smile from head coach Jay Gruden, who was hard on Smith all season and saw his talent emerge at the right time.

Haters: "Preston Smith just isn't that good this year." Us:

3. The #FeedReed

Caption: "#FeedReed #HTTR"

The caption is a hashtag because it's used all the time for Reed, who put up some more impressive performances this season. Photos like this, with the tight end in motion as he grabs a catch, have become the standard he's set for himself.

#FeedReed #HTTR

4. The Kevin Gates

Caption: "We didn't really play our best all the time, but we really really did when it counted."

When asked about his musical tastes, head coach Jay Gruden wasn't shy in saying that his playlist has everything from 1980s rock to contemporary hip-hop. That includes Kevin Gates, whom he quotes after the Redskins knocked off the Vikings. Some of the lyrics inspired him and came into good use at a joyous time. It was really really well played.

5. The Class Photo

Caption: "Tag that friend who's always saying something funny in class."

Of the funny faces in this shot, taken during the team's photo day, defensive end Anthony Lanier II might take the cake. But it's Reed's expression and subtle glance at tight end Vernon Davis that makes this caption come together. Once the laughter erupts from one person, it becomes useless to keep it from spreading.

Tag that friend who's always saying something funny in class. #HTTR

