Five takeaways from Washington's home loss to the Bills

The Washington Commanders took their first loss of the season, dropping Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, 37-3. Here are five takeaways from the defeat, presented by Maryland Lottery.

1. Washington's offense couldn't get out of its own way.

It's always hard to beat a team like the Bills, who have made it to the postseason in five of the last six years. It's even tougher when a team gives them extra opportunities to score.

That's how it felt as the Commanders tried to get some kind of spark on Sunday. It seemed as though every positive was countered with a mistake that helped swing the momentum back in Buffalo's favor.

Sam Howell's interceptions were at the root of that. The opening drive for Washington's offense started well enough. The unit moved 43 yards downfield in five plays. Even after the back-to-back sacks, the Commanders were at least in good enough shape to tie score. But Howell's pass to Dyami Brown was snagged by Terrel Bernard.

Washington found itself deep in Bills territory in the second quarter, this time at the 1-yard line, helped by an 18-yard scamper from Howell. But once again, the offense ran out of steam when it needed to capitalize. Howell's fourth-down pass fell incomplete, and the Bills responded with a 15-play field goal drive that took almost 10 minutes off the clock.