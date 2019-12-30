News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Five Takeaways, Redskins Vs. Cowboys, Week 17

Dec 29, 2019 at 09:44 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

redskins-cowboys-takeaways

ARLINGTON, Tex. -- The Washington Redskins went on the road for the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys and lost, 47-16, in AT&T Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the Week 17 matchup:

1. The defense played well to start the game.

It was well-known throughout the week that the Redskins' defense, particularly the secondary, was entering the season finale banged up and depleted. They would be without safety Landon Collins, and the team had been through a multitude of cornerbacks after Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau were placed on Injured Reserve.

With that being said, the defense went into the matchup against the NFL's No.1 offense and played well in the first three drives. They held the Cowboys to just a pair of field goals -- one of which came after an interception from quarterback Case Keenum gave Dallas the ball back at the Redskins' 36-yard line.

On top of that, they held Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to just 6 of 9 for six yards.

The Cowboys eventually found their footing, though, by putting up at least 40 points for the second time in three weeks, while Prescott threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns Still, the first quarter showed that despite having none of their starters in the secondary, the Redskins weren't about to quit in the last game of the year.

2. Montez Sweat had one of his best games.

Speaking of the defense, rookie first-round pick Montez Sweat was balling out.

The coaching staff has been pleased with Sweat's progress all season, and after linebacker Ryan Kerrigan was placed on Injured Reserve, Sweat became a more featured addition of the defense.

On Sunday afternoon, Sweat gave the Redskins one of his best examples as to why they were smart to trade up to get him in the 2019 NFL Draft. Sweat was all over the field with five tackles -- all of them solo -- two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

Two of Sweat's pressures on Prescott found their mark. The first of Sweat's two sacks came on the second play of the Cowboys' fourth drive. Sweat brought Prescott down for a four-yard loss and knocked loose for a fumble. The Redskins recovered it and eventually scored their first points of the game off a 31-yard field goal from Dustin Hopkins.

Sweat finished his rookie year with 50 tackles and seven sacks. Sunday was his first game with two sacks.

Related Links

3. Steven Sims and Hale Hentges both had big games.

The Redskins' offense struggled throughout the game, as they only had 217 total yards compared to Dallas' 517. There were times where it gained some momentum, and that involved getting Sims or Hentges the ball.

Keenum finished the game with 206 passing yards, and the duo of Hentges and Sims combined for 143 of them on nine combined receptions. They led the team with seven and eight targets, respectively, and they both averaged at least 15 yards per completion.

Sims was electric throughout the game, showing off his speed and tremendous growth as a receiver. He scored the team's only touchdown in the second quarter -- his fourth in three games -- on a six-yard pass to cap off a 10-play, 74-yard drive.

But the best example of Sims' ability came in the third quarter. Down 27-13, Sims took a pass from Keenum in stride, switched directions, and sprinted down the left side of the field for 65 yards down to the Cowboys' 10-yard line, which led to another Hopkins field goal.

Sims' 81 yards and Hentges' 62 yards were both career highs, and as the team ends the season with some disappointment, both of them are examples of how good this young core of players can be in the future.

4. Hopkins was perfect and the team's main scorer.

It's been a tough season for the offense overall, and certainly the Redskins would rather leave the field with touchdowns than field goals. Still, Hopkins was reliable when he was called upon once again.

Hopkins was 3 of 3 on field goals during the game on distances of 31, 42 and 28 yards, respectively. His second brought the Redskins within a touchdown of tying the game 13-20, while his third made the score 27-16 and kept the game in reach.

Hopkins has consistently been a safety net for the Redskins since he joined the team in 2015, and that continued throughout the 2019 season. He finished the season 26 of 31 on field goals for 83% and only missed one of his 20 extra-point attempts. Hopkins has had a percentage of at least 81% in every season.

Hopkins has accounted 96 points when combining extra points and field goals. He had 10 points against the Cowboys, which is his third-highest of the year and the seventh game where he has had at least nine points.

PHOTOS: Week 17 - Redskins vs. Cowboys, Game Action

Check out photos of the Washington Redskins during their regular season Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

WASvsDAL123019_407
1 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_411
2 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_410
3 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_408
4 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_415
5 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_417
6 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_405
7 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_393
8 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_396
9 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_421
10 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_413
11 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_422
12 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_380
13 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_414
14 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_383
15 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_385
16 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_378
17 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_403
18 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_416
19 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_418
20 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_373
21 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_420
22 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_412
23 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_376
24 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_409
25 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_406
26 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_400
27 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_404
28 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_402
29 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_419
30 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_401
31 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_391
32 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_398
33 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_394
34 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_399
35 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_397
36 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_395
37 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_392
38 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_390
39 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_387
40 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_389
41 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_388
42 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_386
43 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_384
44 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_382
45 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_381
46 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_377
47 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_379
48 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_374
49 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_375
50 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_371
51 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_372
52 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_370
53 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_368
54 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_369
55 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_365
56 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_367
57 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_366
58 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_364
59 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_359
60 / 66
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
WASvsDAL123019_360
61 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_361
62 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_363
63 / 66
WASvsDAL123019_358
64 / 66
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
WASvsDAL123019_362
65 / 66
_brush-w17g-centerpiece
66 / 66
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

5. Redskins finish the season 3-13 with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The 2019 season was one rife with frustration from the players, coaches and fans, but there is a bright future starting on the horizon, and that starts with their pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Sunday's loss locked the Redskins into the No.2 overall pick behind the Cincinnati Bengals. The Detroit Lions (3-12-1), New York Giants (4-12) and the Miami Dolphins (5-11) round out the top five.

The Redskins have plenty of options at their disposal with the pick. With Dwayne Haskins as the quarterback of the future, they can address other positions. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is projected by most draft experts to be a top pick along with Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

The Redskins could also trade out of the pick to acquire future assets. The team currently does not have a second-round pick after using it to trade back into the first round of last year's draft to acquire Sweat, so it's possible that any future trade would involve getting back into the second round.

And after considering the way the Redskins' young core of receivers, tight ends and multiple players on defense have come into their own as players over the course of the season, the team could be set for an upswing next year.

Related Content

news

Washington Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan, Erikka Resendiz honored in stadium key ceremony at final home game of 2021 season

Resendiz was presented a symbolic stadium key in a special ceremony featuring Washington co-CEO and co-Owner Tanya Snyder, as well as team president Jason Wright, at the team's final game of the season at FedExField.

news

Numbers to know from Washington sweeping the Giants

The Washington Football Team has capped off the 2021 season with a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here are three numbers to know from the Week 18 victory.

news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 18 win

Head coach Ron Rivera and multiple players spoke to the media after the Washington Football Team's 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here a look at what was said during their press conferences.

news

Game Balls | 4 standouts after Washington's season finale win

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, running back Antonio Gibson, safety Bobby McCain and kicker Joey Slye helped lead Washington to a 22-7 win over the New York Giants in the team's season finale. Here's how they played on Sunday afternoon.

news

5 takeaways from Washington securing a season finale win

The 2021 season is over, and the Washington Football Team finishes 7-10 after a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here's a look at some key takeaways from the finale.

news

Washington Football Team vs. Giants inactives, Week 18

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 18 game against the New York Giants.

news

Why Charles Leno decided to stay in Washington

Leno is now Washington's long term answer at left tackle, and a belief in Ron Rivera and the team's direction convinced him to stick with the Burgundy & Gold.

news

Top 10 Quotes | Moments of self-reflection for Taylor Heinicke

The Washington Football Team will have one last game for the 2021 season against the New York Giants on the road at MetLife Stadium. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.

news

3 Keys to Washington getting a win at MetLife Stadium

The Washington Football Team is gearing up for its final game of the 2021 season with a road matchup against the New York Giants. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.

news

Sammis Reyes has made 'leaps and bounds' during rookie season

After spending the past four months on an NFL roster, Reyes can see improvements in every aspect of his game.

news

3 rookies to watch in Washington's final game of the season

Washington's season finale at MetLife Stadium provides a perfect opportunity to give some newer players important reps.

news

Heinicke reflects on 'dream come true' of being a starting quarterback

Heinicke was named the starting quarterback for the first time in his career this season, and while not everything went as planned, he did check off a few goals.

Advertising