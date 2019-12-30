Five Takeaways, Redskins Vs. Cowboys, Week 17

ARLINGTON, Tex. -- The Washington Redskins went on the road for the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys and lost, 47-16, in AT&T Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the Week 17 matchup:

1. The defense played well to start the game.

It was well-known throughout the week that the Redskins' defense, particularly the secondary, was entering the season finale banged up and depleted. They would be without safety Landon Collins, and the team had been through a multitude of cornerbacks after Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau were placed on Injured Reserve.

With that being said, the defense went into the matchup against the NFL's No.1 offense and played well in the first three drives. They held the Cowboys to just a pair of field goals -- one of which came after an interception from quarterback Case Keenum gave Dallas the ball back at the Redskins' 36-yard line.

On top of that, they held Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to just 6 of 9 for six yards.