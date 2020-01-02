Five Things To Know About New Redskins Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio

5. He has had elite pass rushers at his disposal as a defensive coordinator.

When Del Rio joined the Panthers in 2002, one of the first moves the team made was giving him defensive end Julius Peppers by way of the second-overall pick in the NFL Draft. He had 35 total tackles, five forced fumbles and 12 sacks.

Ten years later, Del Rio joined the Broncos as the defensive coordinator and got another great edge rusher with another second-overall pick. This time it was outside linebacker Von Miller, who has been one of the most unstoppable pass rushers since he came into the NFL in 2012. Miller had 11.5 sacks, 64 total tackles and 29 quarterback hits.

Now, as Del Rio becomes a defensive coordinator for the third time in his career, the Redskins are in position to get a top pass rusher with the second-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is claimed by the majority of draft experts to be the best overall prospect in this year's draft class, regardless of position, should he forego his senior year with the Buckeyes. Young finished his junior season with 35 tackles, 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.