Fletcher Excited For Move To Richmond





Before coming to Washington in 2007, London Fletcher was accustomed to traveling away for training camp during his time in Buffalo and St. Louis.

Count Fletcher among those excited for the Redskins training camp move to Richmond in 2013.

"I find that move to be highly beneficial," he said after the final training camp practice at Redskins Park. "I think the decision was great."

Fletcher spoke highly of his experiences as a young player, bonding with veteran teammates and building solidarity as a unit.

Looking around at the infusion of youth on the team's roster, Fletcher predicted that the move would have a profoundly good impact on team chemistry next season.

"I think it would be a really good thing for the team," he said, "It's an opportunity for guys to bond a lot more and spend more time with each other."

The comforts of his home and proximity to Redskins Park are two things he will miss next summer during training camp. Other than that, he thinks the idea of training camp in Richmond is thrilling.

"It's exciting because you're in a really forced, isolated situation," he said. "I'm really looking forward to it."

Until then, Fletcher is singularly focused on finding success in 2012. Since Fletcher arrived in 2007, the team has made only one trip to the playoffs, and he has expressed his desire to win another Super Bowl ring.

As the captain of the defense and undisputed voice of the locker room, Fletcher senses the team's change in mentality headed into 2012.

"It's all about going out, working hard, each man taking accountability of himself, their responsibility for the team," Fletcher said with a smile. "That's what we're prepared to do each and every day."

