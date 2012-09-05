Fletcher Excited For NFL Kickoff No. 15





The NFL regular season will officially begin tonight as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants in an NFC East match-up.

This will also kick off the NFL season No. 15 for Redskins linebacker London Fletcher.

Although Fletcher wishes both teams could lose in tonight's match-up, he does admit he'll be watching about 85 percent as a fan and only 15 percent as a future opponent.

The expectations throughout the locker room for this year's defensive are already high and Fletcher is just as motivated as ever.

"This year were looking to make even bigger strides," Fletcher said. "It's the third year in the system for a lot of guys. We feel like we've got the personnel to be one of the elite defenses in the league."

Fletcher is currently tied with Buccaneers CB Ronde Barber for the longest active streak for consecutive games played with 224.

He's gained an enormous amount of respect throughout the league and is one of clear leaders on this young Redskins squad. As the team prepares to take on the Saints this weekend, Fletcher doesn't estimate that they have made many offseason changes.

"All of their offensive skill guys are still there," Fletcher explained. "I'm sure they'll still do the things they've done in the past that made them be successful. I don't anticipate them doing a whole lot of different things."

Fletcher's natural ability to be a leader is even stepping up to give his rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III some advice before his first game.

"I think [Griffin III] has great coaches that will prepare him for the situation," Fletcher said. "With [the Saints] being this their first year in this system, with their new defensive coordinator, they probably haven't shown a lot of their stuff defensively. Probably just to be prepared for things you haven't seen."

Although all eyes will be on Griffin III, Fletcher still believes that success has to be a team effort.

"In this game of football, there's no one person that's going to win or lose a football game," Fletcher said. "Obviously Robert is going to get a lot of the recognition and the expectation is going to be big for him to play well. We have to all play well; all go out and do our jobs."

Fletcher hopes to lead the Redskins their first playoff berth since 2007, and the only way that will happen is with a complete team effort.

"It's just the way it is," Fletcher stated. "We all have a responsibility and a role."

.

.