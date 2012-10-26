News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Fletcher Practices, Questionable For Sunday

Oct 26, 2012 at 08:30 AM
FletcherInsideOTA34DW.jpg


After leaving last Sunday's game with a hamstring injury and missing the first two days of practice with balance concerns, Fletcher was back on the field Friday and is questionable to play Sunday.

"I did what I could. I was encouraged by today," Fletcher said after practice. "It felt good to get out there and run around.  It's still another 48 hours until game day, so hopefully I keep improving."

Fletcher told the media that he has been experiencing issues with his balance for several weeks, but finally decided to see a specialist this week.

Tests were inconclusive at to a cause, but doctors were able to rule out a concussion.

"That is why he went to see a doctor, so he could find out," head coach Mike Shanahan reported.  "They are going to keep on testing him. Sometimes people think it's in their ear when they talk about balance issues and that is one of the reasons I said yesterday I'm not really sure if it is a concussion when you are talking about balance.

"Good thing about it is he is feeling a lot better. Why that occurred, I don't think anybody knows for sure.  But at least the test showed it was not a concussion."

Fletcher currently leads the Redskins with 89 tackles and three forced fumbles, both ranking in the top-10 for the NFL.

If he is unable to suit up Sunday, it will be the first time in 232 games that Fletcher has not played, tied for the longest active streak in the NFL.

Friday, Fletcher downplayed the importance of the streak as compared to his career and long-term health.

"I don't really think about [the streak], but a lot until people talk about it," he said. "I always take it as the mindset of if I'm ready to play a game, I'm ready to play a game. That's just really how it's been.

"I love being out there with my teammates, love being out there on the field playing football. That's really just how I approach it."

Shanahan credited the toughness of his defensive captain and didn't doubt that the streak would be a factor in whether or not No. 59 played.

"For a guy to play that many games, you can guarantee it means something to him," Shanahan said.  "That is one of the biggest compliments you can give somebody: to be able to play as consistently as he has, because everybody is hurting."

With a travel day Saturday and a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, Fletcher will have two days of rest to prepare him for Pittsburgh.  Shanahan said the team's medical staff will continue to monitor him for the next 48 hours to determine if he's ready to go.

"We're going to keep on testing him," he said of Fletcher.  "Watching him practice, he looked pretty good. He takes a lot of pride in himself. Good thing about it is, he's feeling a lot better."

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 18

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Browns inactives, Week 17

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Washington Commanders vs. 49ers inactives, Week 16

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 15

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 13

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Falcons inactives, Week 12

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Texans inactives, Week 11

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 10

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Vikings inactives, Week 9

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Colts inactives, Week 8

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Colts

It's gameday! Check out how to watch, listen and stream Washington's Week 8 matchup.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Packers inactives, Week 7

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Advertising