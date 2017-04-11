For Derek Carrier, An Important Offseason Program Awaits

"Even when I was back playing, I was having issues with my knee so it really wasn't resolved then," Carrier said. "One of the things I missed the most about being gone was the camaraderie. As a competitor, it is awful just watching guys on the field compete, work and sweat and you are on the sideline. I was working, but you want to be a part of that group and it sucks not being a part of that."

With a healthy outlook for 2017, and the first opportunity to spend April, May and June with his teammates, Carrier's goals are simple: become more comfortable in the offense and string practices together without pain.

"Last year I was completely injured, so I didn't get to build a rapport with Kirk or the offense until I really came back and played," he said. "So I think that's something I'm looking forward to."

While the Redskins re-signed Vernon Davis and will see Jordan Reed and Niles Paul return this offseason, Carrier knows the tight end room will be full and competitive. Along with making sure his knee responds well, he knows he can still provide some tools that will separate him from the pack.

"I do a good job at being versatile in both the pass and run game and pass protection," said Carrier, who entered the league as a wide receiver. "I pride myself in being a complete player and since I have made that conversion to tight end I have improved every year. You never stop learning or getting better but I feel I have come a long ways and it's fun to be able to continually improve. That is just something I look forward to and, like I said earlier, just really focusing on good days in practice where play back-to-back-to-back and I am not in pain. That is really my main focus right now."

Carrier, whose first son will turn seven months at the end of April, hopes to compound more of those good days in the final year of his contract, well-aware that this will be a big opportunity to showcase his work.