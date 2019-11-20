News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Former Redskin Dave Crossan Passes Away At The Age Of 79

Nov 20, 2019 at 12:00 PM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

david-crossan-passing

Former Redskin Dave Crossan, a center for the Redskins from 1965-69, passed away on Nov. 6. He was 79.

Crossan was born June 8, 1940 in Philadelphia and resided in The Villages, Florida.

He entered the NFL following a career at the University of Maryland, where he played offensive and defensive tackle. After his selections in both the AFL and NFL drafts in 1963, Crossan began his career in Washington under the leadership of legendary head coach Otto Graham. In 1969, Crossan's final season, he worked under the tutelage of Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi, who he referred to as a lifelong influence.

Following football, Crossan competed for the South Jersey Rugby Club, competed in the Penn Relays Marathon, skulled in the Senior Olympics and coached football at St. Mary's and Kent Island High Schools in Maryland.

Additionally, Crossan joins Guy Bingham (1992-93) as the only Redskins centers in franchise history to wear No. 57.

Related Content

news

Inaugural 'Select a Seat' event delivers unforgettable experience to first-time season ticket members

The two-day event saw thousands become first-time season ticket members.
news

Washington Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan, Erikka Resendiz honored in stadium key ceremony at final home game of 2021 season

Resendiz was presented a symbolic stadium key in a special ceremony featuring Washington co-CEO and co-Owner Tanya Snyder, as well as team president Jason Wright, at the team's final game of the season at FedExField.
news

Washington Football Toy Giveaway creates long-lasting memories for local families

The Washington Football Toy Giveaway, the grand finale of the team's month-long Season of Giving initiative, was organized in partnership with surrounding community groups to provide presents for local youth who would benefit most from the gifts. 
news

Ron Rivera supports St. Jude Red Frog Proton Therapy for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' 

Rivera will wear customized shoes during the Washington Football Team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

DeAndre Carter supports Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

Carter will be wearing customized cleats to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which works to improve the lives of those affected by Type 1 diabetes.
news

Taylor Heinicke supports Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

Heinicke will wear his custom-designed cleats during the Washington Football Team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

TAPS families surprised with initials of loved ones on Washington helmets

On Nov. 13, the Washington Football Team and USAA invited five TAPS families for a special practice viewing at Inova Sports and Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia. 
news

2 cadets honored in ROTC Scholarship Surprise, presented by Easterns Automotive Group 

The celebration featured the bestowing of two $10,000 scholarships, presented by Easterns Automotive Group, to two standout cadets. The night underscored the importance of one of the ROTC's most esteemed values: comradery.
news

Erikka Resendiz named Washington Football Team's Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan

Erikka received a flurry of prizes, including tickets to the Super Bowl, access to exclusive NFL events, an engraved game ball, a Captain Morgan cooler, a custom-curated Spotify playlist called "Erikka's Era" and more.
news

'We are the leaders of right now': Black Engagement Network's 'Shop Black Small Business Bootcamp' illuminates important opportunities for Black business owners  

The Washington Football Team hosted its first Shop Black Small Business Bootcamp on Oct. 2, offering a special opportunity to learn about ways to level up success as diverse business owners in an increasingly e-commerce-centric world.
news

Grunt work and a great deal of gratitude: A window into the life of Washington's quality control coaches

Michael Silver takes a deep dive into the lives of Washington's quality control coaches.
news

Breast Cancer Awareness Month gets personal for many Washington players 

Terry McLaurin, Camaron Cheeseman and Logan Thomas emphasize that early detection can save lives.
Advertising