Former Redskin Dave Crossan Passes Away At The Age Of 79

Former Redskin Dave Crossan, a center for the Redskins from 1965-69, passed away on Nov. 6. He was 79.
Crossan was born June 8, 1940 in Philadelphia and resided in The Villages, Florida.
He entered the NFL following a career at the University of Maryland, where he played offensive and defensive tackle. After his selections in both the AFL and NFL drafts in 1963, Crossan began his career in Washington under the leadership of legendary head coach Otto Graham. In 1969, Crossan's final season, he worked under the tutelage of Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi, who he referred to as a lifelong influence.
Following football, Crossan competed for the South Jersey Rugby Club, competed in the Penn Relays Marathon, skulled in the Senior Olympics and coached football at St. Mary's and Kent Island High Schools in Maryland.
Additionally, Crossan joins Guy Bingham (1992-93) as the only Redskins centers in franchise history to wear No. 57.