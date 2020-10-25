Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's 25-3 Win Over Dallas

Logan Thomas, Antonio Gibson and Cole Holcomb were all crucial players in the Washington Football Team's 25-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Here's how they performed during the Week 7 matchup.

Game Ball No. 1: Tight End Logan Thomas

Thomas was one of the many offensive standouts for Washington during its matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. He finished the day with four receptions for a career-high 60 yards and a touchdown. His longest catch of the day went for 26 yards in the first quarter.

With three minutes left in the first half and Washington facing a 3rd-and-1, quarterback Kyle Allen got a short pass off to Thomas, who then shrugged off a defender and ran 15 yards into the end zone. This touchdown marked the last one of the game and pushed Washington's lead to 22-3.

"I'm not sure what the ceiling is," Thomas said, "but I know we've been clicking the last two weeks."

Thomas has been a big part of that, as he's made seven catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the past two games. He's feeling comfortable, confident and prepared, which was clearly visible against the Cowboys on what happened to be National Tight End Day.