Game Balls: Five Standout Players In The Redskins' Win Over Detroit

For the first time since Oct. 21, 2018, the Redskins won at Fedex Field, defeating the Detroit Lions 19-16. The Redskins stepped up in all three phases and several players had pivotal roles for the burgundy and gold in the victory. For their efforts, Redskins.com is giving five players game ball honors.

Gameball No. 1: Dustin Hopkins

Tied at 16 with 19 seconds left, Hopkins stepped up to attempt a 39-yard field goal that essentially secured the Redskins' victory. Stepping up confident as ever, the fifth-year veteran drilled the 39-yarder and was immediately embraced by his teammates. Both offensive linemen Morgan Moses and Ereck Flowers nearly tackled Hopkins in excitement after the kick sailed through the uprights.

"I'm just thankful for this moment, it sure feels great for the guys in this room," Hopkins said of the win and the game-winning field goal.

While the game winner sealed the Redskins' victory, Hopkins also drilled a 42-yard attempt earlier in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 16. Hopkins converted on field goals from 28 and 37 yards, respectively, in the first half. Hopkins was 75% heading into Sunday's game, but he has made seven of his last eight.

Game ball No. 2: Steven Sims Jr.

With 13:09 remaining in the second quarter, Sims waited for the kickoff from Matt Prater, looking to provide a spark. Sims did exactly that, despite initially dropping the ball. He quickly scooped the ball up, broke one tackle and found a worked his way towards the left sideline. Once Sims found a crease, he used his breakaway speed to leave Prater and all the other Lions in the dust en route to a 91-yard touchdown.