Game Balls: Five Standout Players In The Redskins' Win Over Detroit

Nov 24, 2019 at 08:34 PM
Jacob Steinberg

Contributing Writer

Hopkins

For the first time since Oct. 21, 2018, the Redskins won at Fedex Field, defeating the Detroit Lions 19-16. The Redskins stepped up in all three phases and several players had pivotal roles for the burgundy and gold in the victory. For their efforts, Redskins.com is giving five players game ball honors.

Gameball No. 1: Dustin Hopkins

Tied at 16 with 19 seconds left, Hopkins stepped up to attempt a 39-yard field goal that essentially secured the Redskins' victory. Stepping up confident as ever, the fifth-year veteran drilled the 39-yarder and was immediately embraced by his teammates. Both offensive linemen Morgan Moses and Ereck Flowers nearly tackled Hopkins in excitement after the kick sailed through the uprights.

"I'm just thankful for this moment, it sure feels great for the guys in this room," Hopkins said of the win and the game-winning field goal.

While the game winner sealed the Redskins' victory, Hopkins also drilled a 42-yard attempt earlier in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 16. Hopkins converted on field goals from 28 and 37 yards, respectively, in the first half. Hopkins was 75% heading into Sunday's game, but he has made seven of his last eight.

Game ball No. 2: Steven Sims Jr.

With 13:09 remaining in the second quarter, Sims waited for the kickoff from Matt Prater, looking to provide a spark. Sims did exactly that, despite initially dropping the ball. He quickly scooped the ball up, broke one tackle and found a worked his way towards the left sideline. Once Sims found a crease, he used his breakaway speed to leave Prater and all the other Lions in the dust en route to a 91-yard touchdown.

The return energized the Redskins and also provided another example of Sims' big play ability. On the opening kickoff, Sims setup the Redskins' offense in good field position with a 33-yard return. Prior to Sunday's game, Sims was third in the NFL in kick return yardage with 542 yards. His 91-yard return was the first Redskins kick return touchdown since November 22nd, 2015.

Game ball No. 3: CB Quinton Dunbar

Dunbar has been having a career season thus far, and he stepped up once again for the Redskins' defense when they needed it most. With 48 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Dunbar undercut Marvin Jones' route and intercepted Jeff Driskel's pass. The interception gave the Redskins' offense the ball back with an opportunity to win the game.

"Just trying to make a play for my team in clutch situations," Dunbar said.

Dunbar was graded the highest cornerback by Pro Football Focus at the midseason mark and grabbed his fourth interception of the year. He was tasked with the challenge of covering wide receiver Kenny Golladay -- one of the NFL's best young wide receivers. Dunbar also finished the game with four tackles.

Game ball No. 4: CB Fabian Moreau

Moreau was another piece of an outstanding defensive performance with two interceptions. Trailing 10-3, Driskel and the Lions took a shot looking to convert on a big play. Moreau saw the deep route and gained inside position on Marvin Hall, allowing him to make the pick.

With eight seconds left and one last opportunity for the Lions, Moreau stepped up once again. He read Driskel's eyes and cut in front of Marvin Jones for the easy interception, putting the finishing touches on the victory.

"I just tried to go up, make a play and end the game," Moreau said about the game-sealing play.

Gameball No. 5: WR Terry McLaurin

McLaurin has been a playmaker all season for the Redskins, and he showcased that ability once again on Sunday. On a 3rd and 5 with 26 seconds remaining, McLaurin dove and caught a 17-yard pass from Dwayne Haskins to set up the game-winning field goal. McLaurin finished with five catches for 72 yards and consistently found openings in the Lions' defense.

McLaurin once again demonstrated his elite speed and precise route running. With each passing game, McLaurin continues to impress more and build a further rapport with Haskins.

