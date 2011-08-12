Gano Gets a Leg Up After Graham Struggles





Shayne Graham missed two first-half field goals in Friday's preseason opener vs. Pittsburgh – and it could cost him in the Redskins' kicker competition with Graham Gano.

Gano fared much better and by the second half he was taking all of the snaps on kickoffs and field goals.

In Friday's game at FedExField, Gano had two kickoffs that sailed out of the end zone for touchbacks.

He converted a 32-yard field goal midway through the third quarter and a 34-yarder midway through the fourth quarter. He also scored an extra point.

Graham's struggles could cost him a roster spot.

Head coach Mike Shanahan indicated as much in his post-game comments.

"I hate to say something right after a game," he said. "I'll sit back here for a day and share what we do once we make a decision on what we are going to do. Obviously you look for opportunities in the game and Shayne didn't take advantage of those opportunities and Graham did."

Graham came on for the Redskins' first field goal of the game early in the first quarter. The offense drove downfield to the Steelers' 11-yard line.

Graham's kick sailed wide left – by a wide margin.

Late in the first half, Graham had another opportunity. The Redskins' offense had moved to the Steelers' 31 with five seconds left.

Graham came on for a 49-yard attempt. This time his kick sailed wide left.