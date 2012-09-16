News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Garçon Among Inactives Vs. Rams Today

Sep 16, 2012 at 07:39 AM
Pierre_Garcon_away.jpg


The Washington Redskins have announced the following inactive players for today's game between the Washington Redskins and St. Louis Rams:

  • No. 8 QB Rex Grossman
  • No. 31 S Brandon Meriweather
  • No. 32 S Jordan Pugh
  • No. 67 G Josh LeRibeus
  • No. 73 G Adam Gettis
  • No. 88 WR Pierre Garçon
  • No. 92 DT Chris Baker

This is the second-consecutive week that Grossman has been held inactive, making rookie quarterback Kirk Cousins the only other signal caller on the roster.

Meriweather warmed up this morning at the dome, but will be held out of today's contest with lingering concerns over his injured knee.

Gettis and LeRibeus are also being held out for the second consecutive week, after Gettis started three-of-four preseason contests.

Garçon was considered questionable throughout the week, but will be rested this week to prepare for the home opener next week.  The beneficiary of this move is Dezmon Briscoe, who will be active this week for the first time this season.

Once again, the Redskins will forego a backup nose tackle, electing depth in Jarvis Jenkins along the defensive line.  Pugh joined the Redskins last week and is likely still in the process of setting into the defense and special teams.

On the other side of the field, the St. Louis Rams have announced the following inactive players for this afternoon's contest:

  • No. 9 QB Austin Davis
  • No. 20 S Darian Stewart
  • No. 42 RB Terrance Ganaway
  • No. 66 G Sheeley Smith
  • No. 71 DT Matthew Conrath
  • No. 73 G Rokevious Watkins
  • No. 90 DT Michael Brockers

Starting at strongside linebacker for the Rams this afternoon is former Redskins linebacker Rocky McIntosh.  McIntosh wears No. 50 for the Rams and finished last week with two tackles against the Lions.

.

.

.

