Garçon Embodies Team's Resiliency With Incredible Final Minute

Cousins found him again on the next play, another 12-yard crossing route over the middle that pushed the Redskins to the 4-yard line. Two plays later, Garçon ran a quick out-route, pivoting on the goal-line and stretching out between a duo of Eagles defenders to haul in the deciding score.

"On that last play, it was just a route," Garçon said modestly. "I didn't see exactly where I was at, just knew who was in front of me, had to beat him…I looked and I was glad I was on the other side of the white line, instead of you know, a yard short."

He quickly figured out he had scored when his teammates began bopping him on his head, the kind of beating that made the more painful ones before it all worth it.

"I'm happy for Pierre, I'm happy for Kirk, I'm happy for the whole offense obviously making that last drive and overcoming what we overcame," said head coach Jay Gruden.

Garçon 's 32 yards of offense in that final push increased his total to 55 yards on the day, adding a season-high seven receptions. His final one was the 30th touchdown of his career, becoming the 40th active player to reach that milestone.

"He's one of the greatest competitors on this football team. People feed off that," Gruden said. "Those are some tough catches that he made today. He probably didn't have the type of numbers that he wants after a game, because he's such a great competitor."

Numbers seemed to be the least of Garçon 's worries at the podium, still contemplating the Redskins' fourth quarter comeback and doing everything to credit his teammates and coaches before himself, which was expected.

"I'm glad it all came through at the end of the game when we needed it most."

