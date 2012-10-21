Garçon Out, Young And Rocca Active





The Redskins had 12 players listed on Friday's injury report, but will miss only one starter in receiver Pierre Garçon, who continues to nurse an ailing foot injury.

Starters Sav Rocca and Darrel Young did not practice Friday, but will be active today. Cornerback Cedric Griffin injured his hamstring in Week 3 and will be active for his fourth game this season.

Former Giant Barry Cofield will suit up against his former team, as he, DeAngelo Hall and Fred Davis were listed for minor injuries this week.

Here is the full list of Redskins inactives for today's game:

No. 8 QB Rex Grossman

No. 31 S Brandon Meriweather

No. 35 CB David Jones

No. 67 G Josh LeRibeus

No. 73 G Adam Gettis

No. 88 WR Pierre Garçon

No. 90 DE Doug Worthington

Redskins receiver Leonard Hankerson will start as the team's top receiver in place of Garçon. Receiver Joshua Morgan will take Hankerson's place as the No. 2 receiver in the starting lineup.

On the Giants side, running back Ahmad Bradshaw will be active after battling injuries throughout the week.

Defensive tackle Chris Canty has been activated from the season physically unable to perform list, and will see his first action of the season against Alfred Morris and the Redskins running attack.

Fellow tackle Rocky Bernard has been ruled inactive for today's game, and will be replaced in the starting lineup by Markus Kuhn.

Here is the full list of Giants inactives for today's game:

No. 95 DT Rocky Bernard

No. 73 T James Brewer

No. 12 WR Jerrel Jernigan

No. 71 DE Adewale Ojomo

No. 21 S Kenny Phillips

No. 81 TE Adrien Robinson

No. 57 LB Jacquian Willaims

Reserve Giants running back Da'Rel Scott has been placed on season ending injured reserve after having surgery earlier this week.

