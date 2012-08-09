News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Garçon: Tonight Is Just The Beginning

Aug 09, 2012 at 05:28 PM
Garcon_Bills.jpg


Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garçon sent a message with his breakout debut tonight, showing that he has the ability to be that No. 1 target in Washington.

This was the opportunity he wanted when he left Indianapolis for Washington, and the reason that the Redskins aggressively pursued him this offseason.

The hardest part for Garçon was waiting for kickoff.

"I was anxious.  I was ready to get going," he said after the game.  "Football is football no matter who you're playing for.  You're always trying to make a play and always trying to do well, no matter who's watching."

Garçon delivered in his first game for his new team, hauling in three passes for 58 yards and a game-winning touchdown.

But his message after the game had little to do with personal accomplishment, and everything to do with the team.

"The most important thing is to start off on the right foot.  It started off great," he said.  "We just have to continue to grow and not think this is the high point."

Last season, the Redskins started off hot, winning three-of-four preseason games before crumbling down the stretch of the regular season.

Garçon faced similar disappointment with the Colts, who finished at 2-14, despite Garçon's career year.

To avoid a recurring theme in 2012, Garçon is prepared to improve and hold his teammates accountable for areas they can improve before the regular season.

"We have to get the running game a little bit better," Garçon said postgame.  "You can't judge everything by the first game, and we still have to get better in different places.

"You're always trying to be correct on what you're doing. Now we've just got to continue to grow."

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bugel's 'Hogs' Had Deep Impact

Joe Bugel's retirement from the NFL last week signaled the end of an era, but his "Hogs" say his legacy continues on in today's NFL.

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

Advertising