Garçon: Tonight Is Just The Beginning





Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garçon sent a message with his breakout debut tonight, showing that he has the ability to be that No. 1 target in Washington.

This was the opportunity he wanted when he left Indianapolis for Washington, and the reason that the Redskins aggressively pursued him this offseason.

The hardest part for Garçon was waiting for kickoff.

"I was anxious. I was ready to get going," he said after the game. "Football is football no matter who you're playing for. You're always trying to make a play and always trying to do well, no matter who's watching."

Garçon delivered in his first game for his new team, hauling in three passes for 58 yards and a game-winning touchdown.

But his message after the game had little to do with personal accomplishment, and everything to do with the team.

"The most important thing is to start off on the right foot. It started off great," he said. "We just have to continue to grow and not think this is the high point."

Last season, the Redskins started off hot, winning three-of-four preseason games before crumbling down the stretch of the regular season.

Garçon faced similar disappointment with the Colts, who finished at 2-14, despite Garçon's career year.

To avoid a recurring theme in 2012, Garçon is prepared to improve and hold his teammates accountable for areas they can improve before the regular season.

"We have to get the running game a little bit better," Garçon said postgame. "You can't judge everything by the first game, and we still have to get better in different places.

"You're always trying to be correct on what you're doing. Now we've just got to continue to grow."

