News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Get To Know Defensive Lineman Phil Taylor

Jan 09, 2017 at 05:59 AM
phil-taylor-browns-660-350.jpg

The Washington Redskins last Friday signed defensive tackle Phil Taylor to a Reserve/Future contract.

The Washington, D.C., native is a former first-round pick out of Baylor who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2011.

Taylor played four seasons with the Browns and accumulated 109 tackles and 7 sacks in 44 career games.

His rookie year was by far his best, as he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Taylor was released by the Browns after he was sidelined with knee injuries and couldn't get healthy after the 2014 season (he appeared in just 26 regular season games from 2012-14).

He wasn't on an NFL roster during the 2015 season before briefly spending time with the Denver Broncos last offseason. Taylor reportedly visited the Redskins during the season, but Washington didn't sign him.

Taylor is a product of a 4-3 scheme, but could slide in as defensive end if the Redskins continue using the 3-4 scheme they've been using recently under a new defensive coordinator.

Taylor has been friends with current Redskins defensive end Chris Baker, which could help him transition to being a member of Washington's roster.

The 29-year-old has been out of football for two years now, but if he can stay healthy and make the active roster he could end up being a low-risk, high-reward signing just as defensive end Ziggy Hood was in 2016 after signing a Reserve/Futures contract.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.

news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.

news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game'

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.

news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen.

news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player.

Advertising