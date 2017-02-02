News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Get To Know Tharold Simon

Feb 02, 2017 at 12:40 AM
tharold-simon-seahawks-super-bowl-660-350.jpg

The Washington Redskins recently signed former Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Tharold Simon to a Reserve/Future contract.

A native of Louisiana, Simon attended prior to entering the 2013 NFL Draft.

He was selected as a fifth-round pick by the Seahawks that year, but was placed on Injured Reserve prior to the start of his rookie season.

Simon returned in 2014 to appear in 10 games, started five, and had 13 tackles. The 6-foor-3, 202 pounder appeared in all three of Seattle's playoff games.

In the Seahawks' 31-17 Divisional Round victory over the Carolina Panthers, Simon logged five tackles in his first playoff start.

Simon played in just one game during the 2015 season before being released by the Seahawks last year. He was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals and would go on to appear in nine games, recording six tackles.

He ended his 2016 season with nine game appearances and six tackles for Arizona, which finished the year 7-8-1.

The 25-year-old provides depth at the cornerback position behind the likes of Josh Norman, Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.

news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.

news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game'

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.

news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen.

news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player.

Advertising