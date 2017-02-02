Get To Know Tharold Simon

The Washington Redskins recently signed former Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Tharold Simon to a Reserve/Future contract.

A native of Louisiana, Simon attended prior to entering the 2013 NFL Draft.

He was selected as a fifth-round pick by the Seahawks that year, but was placed on Injured Reserve prior to the start of his rookie season.

Simon returned in 2014 to appear in 10 games, started five, and had 13 tackles. The 6-foor-3, 202 pounder appeared in all three of Seattle's playoff games.

In the Seahawks' 31-17 Divisional Round victory over the Carolina Panthers, Simon logged five tackles in his first playoff start.

Simon played in just one game during the 2015 season before being released by the Seahawks last year. He was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals and would go on to appear in nine games, recording six tackles.

He ended his 2016 season with nine game appearances and six tackles for Arizona, which finished the year 7-8-1.